ArtsGreensboro Accepting Nominations for the 2018 O.Henry Award

ArtsGreensboro is now accepting nominations for the 2018 O.Henry Award. Named for the famed author from Greensboro, this award recognizes an individual’s outstanding contributions to the arts and cultural development of the community throughout their lifetime. The O.Henry Award is given jointly by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and ArtsGreensboro annually.

Nomination forms are available at ArtsGreensboro.org. Nominations, including up to five letters of support, are due to ArtsGreensboro no later than 5pm on Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

The award will be presented at a special ceremony in early 2018.

In January 2017, Linda Carlisle, former Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources and passionate arts advocate, was named the recipient of the 2017 O.Henry Award.

Other past recipients include Betty Cone, Kathy Manning, Dr. Richard Cox, Linda Sloan, Susan Shore Schwartz, Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Barbara and Herman Cone, Louis Patseavouris, Shirley Spears, Bernie and Bobbie Mann, Logie Meachum, and Brenda Schlunes.

Download the nomination form HERE